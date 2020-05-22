CLOSE
Entertainment News
Kandi Burruss Talks Winning ‘The Masked Singer’ [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Kandi Burruss-Tucker is officially renamed “The Hardest Working Woman In Show Business!”

On top of being the first woman to win “The Masked Singer”, she was able to film Real Housewives of Atlanta and season three of The Chi at the same time.

Listen to the clip as talks about how she balances her career with being a mom and being a serial businesswoman and RHOA rumors.  

Close