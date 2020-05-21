CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jagged Edge & 112’s Verzuz Instagram Live Battle Set For Memorial Day

Atlanta New Year's Eve 2019 Peach Drop

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One of R&B’s longest-standing “who’s better” arguments may be settled – on Instagram.

Both 112 and Jagged Edge have signed on to take part in a Verzuz battle on Memorial Day, Swizz Beatz confirmed.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Breaking News Just added to the Memorial Day Weekend madness  @official_je vs @theofficial112 this Monday ! Something for the ladies @timbaland it’s a busy long weekend

The two groups were mainstays of the ’90s and early 2000s, captivating listeners with hits such as “Cupid,” “Only You (Bad Boy Remix),” “Let’s Get Married,” “Promise,” “Gotta Be,” “Anywhere,” “Where The Party At?,” “Let’s Get Married” and more. The announced battle joins an already stacked Verzuz card for the weekend as dancehall legends Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are set to have a Sound Clash style event on Saturday.

RELATED: Dancehall Legends Beenie Man &amp; Bounty Killer To Face Off In Next Verzuz Battle

RELATED: 112 Reflects on Their Lives &amp; Careers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Flashback Fridays: Jagged Edge’s “Goodbye”

Jagged Edge & 112’s Verzuz Instagram Live Battle Set For Memorial Day  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Jagged Edge & 112’s Verzuz Instagram Live Battle…
 6 hours ago
05.21.20
Tammy Rivera Regrets Getting Liposuction
 9 hours ago
05.21.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 10 hours ago
05.21.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…
 12 hours ago
05.21.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…
 13 hours ago
05.21.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Video For “Love Myself”…
 14 hours ago
05.21.20
“It Was The Worst Decision I Made” Tammy…
 15 hours ago
05.21.20
News You Can’t Use: Top 10 Subliminal Death…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: The Ins and…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle,…
 2 days ago
05.20.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…
 2 days ago
05.20.20
Fans Drag Ludacris For His R.Kelly Line In…
 2 days ago
05.20.20
Georgia Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After…
 3 days ago
05.19.20
Close