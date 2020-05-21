CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself Shooting Inside Of A Mall

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona.

Three people were shot at the shopping mall about 15 miles from Phoenix and CNN reports “one victim is listed in critical condition while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The footage of the attack was captured and uploaded on Snapchat, you can see it here. In the video, Hernandez plans his intention saying, ”hello, my name is Armando Junior Hernandez, and I’m gonna be the shooter of Westgate 2020. Let’s get this done.”

Twitter users who were out during the shooting tweeted about what happened.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Scariest thing just happened- came to #westgate to enjoy some outside time w my brother and dad and had to RUN AWAY bc a crazy person decided to shoot the place up,” said a Twitter user. “Sincerely have never been so scared in my life.

Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey also tweeted that Glendale law enforcement is working through supporting the situation.

CNN shares that “special agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are assisting the Glendale police” during this time.

The story is still pending.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself Shooting Inside Of A Mall  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Tammy Rivera Regrets Getting Liposuction
 4 hours ago
05.21.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 5 hours ago
05.21.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…
 7 hours ago
05.21.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…
 8 hours ago
05.21.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Video For “Love Myself”…
 9 hours ago
05.21.20
“It Was The Worst Decision I Made” Tammy…
 10 hours ago
05.21.20
News You Can’t Use: Top 10 Subliminal Death…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: The Ins and…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle,…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Fans Drag Ludacris For His R.Kelly Line In…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Georgia Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
News You Can’t Use: Gospel Artists Who Look…
 3 days ago
05.18.20
Close