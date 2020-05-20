CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Are You Ready? Phase Two Of Our Reopening Starts Friday! Here’s What That Means

Haircut

Source: Getty / Getty

Governor Cooper announced that phase two of our state’s reopening starts this Friday. Here’s what it means:

  • The statewide stay-at-home order is lifted, although vulnerable people should still stay home.
  • Face coverings are recommended for use in all public settings, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail businesses. Face coverings are recommended for use outdoors where 6 feet of distance is not possible.
  • Remote working remains highly recommended.
  • Bars, nightclubs, gyms and other indoor fitness facilities remain closed. Bars may sell beer, wine or liquor to go, and breweries, wineries and distilleries are allowed to continue production.
  • Restaurants can reopen dining rooms but at 50% capacity or no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. Tables should be 6 feet apart, and where people are seated at bars or counters, they should be spaced at least 6 feet apart. It is recommended that restaurant employees wear face coverings any time they will be within 6 feet of another person. Restaurants must also increase disinfection during busy times, disinfect any shared surfaces between each use and mark 6 feet of spacing at cash registers and other places people might gather.
  • Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and other personal care and grooming businesses can reopen at 50% capacity or no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. Face coverings are required for those who work in personal care, grooming and tattoo businesses. They are recommended for patrons at those businesses. Any equipment that comes into contact with a customer must be disinfected between uses.
  • Retail stores must limit customers to 50% of capacity, no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. They should mark 6-foot intervals to allow for social distancing in lines and other high-traffic areas.
  • Overnight and day camps can reopen but must conduct daily health screenings on workers and patrons. They must immediately isolate sick workers or children and send them home.
  • Swimming pools can open at 50% capacity or no more than 33 people per square foot of deck area. Ten people can be in the water for every 1,000 square feet.
  • People can gather in small groups of no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. These limits apply to sports arenas, amphitheaters, parks and beaches.
  • Religious and worship services, funerals and weddings are exempt from any restrictions.
  • Public playgrounds remain closed.
  • Entertainment venues, including movie theaters, museums, gaming parlors and amusement parks remain closed. Drive-in theaters may open so long as patrons stay in their cars.
  • Sports and shows, like concerts, can be held in indoor or outdoor venues with a capacity of at least 500 for the purposes of recording and broadcast. Performers, players and staff are not counted toward capacity limits. Spectators are allowed, where 6 feet of distance can be maintained, at up to 10 indoors or 25 outdoors.
  • Strict rules and restrictions stay in place at nursing homes and other care facilities, including rehab centers and hospitals. Visitors are banned.

What’s open: Restaurants, salons, barber shops, camps and public pools, but with limited on capacity and cleaning requirements.

 

 

Read More: Durham Salon Shows Off Changes They’ve Made To Prepare For Re-Opening

Read More: Cary Barbershop Owner Shows Off Changes He’s Made…Are You Ready To Get A Cut?

Read More: Small Businesses In Wake County Can Apply For Up To $50K In Business Loans

 

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Summer '20 Collection

Gabi Fresh Encourages Women To Buy 'Feel Good' Clothes With Latest Swimwear Launch

14 photos Launch gallery

Gabi Fresh Encourages Women To Buy 'Feel Good' Clothes With Latest Swimwear Launch

Continue reading Gabi Fresh Encourages Women To Buy ‘Feel Good’ Clothes With Latest Swimwear Launch

Gabi Fresh Encourages Women To Buy 'Feel Good' Clothes With Latest Swimwear Launch

[caption id="attachment_3142212" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Swimsuits For All / Swimsuits For All[/caption] If you're anything like me, you probably thought you'd be saving so much money while social distancing during Covid-19. After all, we're not going anywhere, right? Right. But, there's still something about seeing a new launch from one of your favorite brands or designers that calls out to you from the computer screen and says "you need this" because buying clothes isn't just about having something to wear, it's about how items make you feel. Body positive pioneer Gabi Fresh knows this. And as she dropped her 13th swimwear collection with Swimsuits For All in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic yesterday, she spoke to the awareness of how her original "fatkini" revolutionized the way plus-size women feel about their bodies in bathing suits. "I've been given the opportunity, through unprecedented times, to cherish aspects in my life that truly matter and ultimately led me to reflect on my seven-year partnership with Swimsuits For All," Gabi said in a news release. "I am so proud of the designs and positive impact I've created for this community. I look forward to sharing my newest collection as well as continuing to spread my message of promoting self-care and purchasing items that make them feel good, especially during these times." It's these times that led Gabi to go the minimalist route with the latest collection, which features 11 pieces ranging in sizes from 10 to 26 and cup sizes from D/DD to G/H. We also see the return of many of the signature detailing Gabi's swimsuits are known for, like ruching, cut outs, and wrap around fabric. And she even brought back the models she featured in her inaugural Swimsuits For All campaign: Nadia Aboulhosn and Maxey Greene. Scrolls through the styles below, which range from modest and metallic to bold and bright and let us know which ones are your faves.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Videos
Latest
News You Can’t Use: Top 10 Subliminal Death…
 8 hours ago
05.20.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: The Ins and…
 9 hours ago
05.20.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…
 9 hours ago
05.20.20
Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle,…
 12 hours ago
05.20.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…
 13 hours ago
05.20.20
Fans Drag Ludacris For His R.Kelly Line In…
 14 hours ago
05.20.20
Georgia Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
News You Can’t Use: Gospel Artists Who Look…
 2 days ago
05.18.20
Tips You Should Know Before You Go Back…
 2 days ago
05.18.20
Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing…
 2 days ago
05.18.20
Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested On…
 2 days ago
05.18.20
Meagan Good Speaks Out On The Reason Why…
 3 days ago
05.18.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 3 days ago
05.17.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most…
 4 days ago
05.16.20
Close