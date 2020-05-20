CLOSE
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of Two Georgia Sisters Found Under Bridge

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31, and Vanita Richardson, 19, two stepsisters who were found dead underneath a Georgia bridge bypass on May 13.

Desmond Lavonte Brown, 28, was taken into custody and charged with obstruction of justice. According to the Rome News-Tribune, Brown was stopped after attempting to enter a vehicle after police instructed him not to, and resisting arrest. Officers made the arrest after pulling over a vehicle to conduct a search warrant around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) told the News-Tribune that the agency is not prepared to give any updates regarding the case, but described the investigation as “very active.

Campbell and Richardson were last seen on May 12, driving in a gold Toyota Camry which belonged to Richardson. The GBI is the primary law enforcement agency probing the case, and officers believe if they discover the whereabouts of the vehicle, they may be able to make an arrest related to the sister’s deaths. Since asking for the public’s involvement, tips have flooded the hotline regarding the case. 

Campbell and Richardson’s bodies were discovered by the Department of Transportation workers on the morning of the 13th near the banks of the Etowah River located in Rome, Georgia. The discovery was especially disturbing because the women were found with plastic bags covering their heads, leading authorities to believe their bodies had been dropped.

An autopsy revealed the victims’ deaths were ruled a homicide, according to a press release by the GBI.

Family and friends of the women have mourned their devastating loss on social media, while the pressure amounts to find out what happened on that fateful night. Black women who are missing and murdered rarely get the same national media attention as their white female counterparts, and hopefully with the help of the public, authorities will be able to arrest those responsible for the crime.

