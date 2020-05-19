Don’t Miss This Bulk Seafood Sale This Friday!

Get ready for a bulk seafood sale coming to Cary this Friday. You will need to pre-order your seafood by Wednesday at 5pm on the Fortnight Brewing Company website.

Seafood available for sale includes:

Frozen prime soft shell crab (cleaned/individually frozen) – $80 for 36 count box (can pull single crabs as needed) Frozen Whole Flounder (headless/scaled/gutted) – $22 for two fish, approximately 2.5 pounds total Frozen White Shrimp 36/40 count (headless/in shell) – $35 for a 5-pound block (must thaw all at once) Frozen Wild Catfish (individually frozen skinless fillets) – $30 for a 5-pound bag (can pull single fillets as needed)

Fish can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday by presenting your receipt and photo ID. All orders must be paid for in advance. All of the seafood will be caught, packed and frozen in North Carolina.

Fortnight Brewing is located at 1006 SW Maynard Road in Cary.

