CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested On Assault & Multiple Firearm Charges

Cody Latimer, who is a wide receiver for the Washington Redskins, was arrested on assault and firearm charges on Saturday after reportedly firing shots inside an apartment.

According to reports from ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, the baller was booked for assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. He is still being held at the Douglas County Detention Facility, where he posted a $25,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office in Douglas County, Colorado, received a call about a disturbance at an apartment at 12:11 a.m., and once authorities arrived, Latimer was arrested.

One Latimer’s team learned about the situation, they released statement about his arrest. The Redskins simply said, “We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Back in 2014, Cody Latimer was a second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos, which is where he stayed until he went to the New York Giants in 2018. He ended up signing with the Washington Redskins on April 7, 2020, but he has yet to play a game with the team because of good ole COVID-19. Not a great way to represent your new team before you even have a chance to get out on the field.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

 

Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested On Assault & Multiple Firearm Charges  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing…
 39 mins ago
05.18.20
Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested On…
 3 hours ago
05.18.20
Meagan Good Speaks Out On The Reason Why…
 4 hours ago
05.18.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Dreamville Fest
Dreamville Festival Cancelled; Refunds Will Be Issued
 3 days ago
05.15.20
This Ciara & Russell Selfie Is Total #QuarantineCoupleGoals
 3 days ago
05.16.20
Hot Spot: Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Pray For The…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Quarantine Sex With…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Quarantining Made Ne-Yo Want To Work On His…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
LisaRaye Claps Back At Turks And Caicos Islanders…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Close