Hot Spot: Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]

The Hot Spot has a bomb TV shows and movies to stream over the weekend.

In other news, Jay-Z and Meek Mill donate masks to different prisons to help the spread of coronavirus.  While Hov is doing good deeds, Drake named him one of his all-time favorite rappers and put him in his top five.

Slim Thug is shooting his shot at Megan Thee Stallion and Spelman College is celebrating their graduation with Chole x Halle.

 

