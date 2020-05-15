The Hot Spot has a bomb TV shows and movies to stream over the weekend.

In other news, Jay-Z and Meek Mill donate masks to different prisons to help the spread of coronavirus. While Hov is doing good deeds, Drake named him one of his all-time favorite rappers and put him in his top five.

Slim Thug is shooting his shot at Megan Thee Stallion and Spelman College is celebrating their graduation with Chole x Halle.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: