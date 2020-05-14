CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Front Page News: Health Officials Say Coronavirus Will Never Go Away [WATCH]

In today’s Front Page News, top health officials say that coronavirus will never go away.  This may lead to a deep recession and also the darkest winter in history.

In the midst of the outbreak, the 2020 elections are coming soon.  In Texas, Republican Attorney General, Ken Paxton has moved to stop mailing ballots in urban communities.  Also in Texas, another police shooting has taken place in Houston and the family is requesting that the video footage is not released.

For more stories like these, check out the clip of Eva’s Front Page News.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Health Officials Say Coronavirus Will Never Go Away [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 3 hours ago
05.14.20
Front Page News: Health Officials Say Coronavirus Will…
 6 hours ago
05.14.20
Hot Spot: Hackers Are Stealing These Celebrities’ Info…
 6 hours ago
05.14.20
Attorney Ben Crump Talks Police Brutality And The…
 7 hours ago
05.14.20
Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At…
 9 hours ago
05.14.20
45th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Oprah Is Taking Over Your Saturdays Via Zoom…
 10 hours ago
05.14.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]
 12 hours ago
05.14.20
“Howdy, Folks!” Erykah Badu Auditions To Be New…
 14 hours ago
05.14.20
Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Her Second Child…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Boosie Admits To Getting Grown Women To Perform…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Are The Kardashians Are Broke? And…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Close