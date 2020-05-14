CLOSE
Entertainment News
Gabrielle and Dwyane's Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At The #FruitSnackChallenge [VIDEO]

Kids all over social media are getting their patience tested by their parents with the #FruitSnackChallenge.

The challenge started on TikTok where parents will leave a bowl of snacks out for the child, the parent leaves the room for a couple minutes, and the catch is the child has to wait until their return to enjoy the treats. The trend is based on a 1970s psychological study known as the Marshmallow Test that proved that delay gratification is critical for success in life. 

One-year-old Kaavia was not having it when mommy, Gabrielle Union-Wade tried it!

Gabrielle sits The Shady Baby away from her favorite snack and tells her to wait but as soon as she’s out of sight, Kaavia darts straight to the snack.

She captioned the video saying she couldn’t resist the snack. Watch the video to see how much patience Kaavia actually has.

Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At The #FruitSnackChallenge [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close