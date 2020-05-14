“Howdy, Folks!” Erykah Badu Auditions To Be New Voice Of Big Tex [WATCH]

CLOSE
The State Fair of Texas announced auditions for the new voice of Big Tex and Erykah Badu may just be the perfect person.

If you’ve never been to the State Fair of Texas, Big Tex is not only the face but a cultural icon and ambassador for the event. The 55-foot cowboy has been a symbol since his introduction in 1952 known for greeting attendees with his welcoming “Howdy, folks!”

The State Fair of Texas announced in April they were looking for the next voice of Big Tex and the Dallas legend herself, Erykah Badu auditioned for the part. The press release stated they were looking for voices that embody true Texan traits like “friendliness, generosity, loyalty, persistence, and commitment.”

Badu and Big Tex have a lot in common like being Dallas legends, their big hats, and sharing the same love and appreciate all things in the Lone Star State.

The new voice would help record professional voice-overs and do live readings for Big Tex. Although the voice will remain anonymous, you can hear Big Tex’s new voice on opening day, September 25.

Watch the groovy audition tape below and if you agree, there’s also a petition to make Badu the voice of Big Tex.

[caption id="attachment_866790" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Josh Brasted / Getty[/caption] Erykah Badu and Jill Scott finally had their highly-anticipated Verzuz battle last night (May 9), but it was all love. The living legends spent the time chatting it up like old girlfriends while playing some of their greatest songs. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/ayessence/status/1259351782695661570 And the tunes were classic upon classic upon classic cuts. While Badu rung off cuts like “Tyrone,” “Window Seat,” “Didn’t Cha Know” and “Other Side of the Game” while Jill Scott came through with joints like “Slowly Surely,” “Crown Royal,” “A Long Walk” and “He Loves Me.” And of course, they both shared their versions of The Roots’ “You Got Me” which Badu sang on but was penned by Scott. One song that particularly caught Scott’s attention was Badu’s “Today (Earth Song),” a deep cut that first appeared on the Red Star Sounds, Vol. 1: Soul Searching compilation from way back in 2001. All the time Scott and Badu were genuinely interested in sharing their vibes, they were almost oblivious to the half a million plus fans hanging on to their every word. For the most part the sound was crisp and even when there was a slight hiccup, it was only momentary (looks at Teddy Riley). Everyone tuning in last night won. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below.

“Howdy, Folks!” Erykah Badu Auditions To Be New Voice Of Big Tex [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

