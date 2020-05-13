CLOSE
Raleigh Parks Summer Camps Canceled Through At Least June 26

Following the guidance of state and local leadership and taking into consideration the health and safety of our participants and staff, the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department has made the decision to cancel summer camp through at least June 26, 2020.  A full credit will be issued to all registered participants.  If a refund is preferred, participants should email camp.registration@raleighnc.gov.

We recognize the importance of summer camp for youth and families in Raleigh and Wake County and are still assessing the feasibility of offering camps scheduled after June 26, 2020.  An update will be provided by June 15.  We are taking into consideration the ability to manage our camp program while maintaining small group sizes, following social distancing guidelines, and implementing other measures recommended by the CDC.  We are also exploring alternate locations for camps planned for Ravenscroft Academy, as the school has made the decision to restrict summer access to the campus by outside groups.

