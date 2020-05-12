CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing With Depression [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Everyone is going through a tough time during COVID-19, even our children.

Dallas-area school counselor Shakeitha Smith shares tips on how to tell if your child may be depressed and what you can do to help. Some signs of depression are being very irritable, sleeping too often, or returning to habits they should’ve outgrown but says it may look different in all kids.

Smith shares her solution of the 3 R’s that can help your kids make it through this season.  Listen to the clips for tips to help with the mental health in children.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing With Depression [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing…
 4 hours ago
05.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Are The Kardashians Are Broke? And…
 4 hours ago
05.12.20
Michael Sterling Rants About How Eva Marcielle Was…
 6 hours ago
05.12.20
Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future…
 9 hours ago
05.12.20
Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour
Kirk Franklin And His Family Reinvent The Savage…
 10 hours ago
05.12.20
Skai Jackson’s Graduation Photo Is Stunning
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Black Tony’s Mama Goes To Jail On Mother’s…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
8 items
Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Eniko Hart Announces She Is Expecting A Baby…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Vanessa Bryant Suing LA Sheriff’s Department Over Sharing…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Rest In Peace: Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Erykah Badu And Jill Scott’s VERZUZ Battle Left…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Trouble In Calabasas? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Close