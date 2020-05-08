CLOSE
News Reporter Cameron Ridle Speaks On Indianapolis Police Related Deaths [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

News reporter Cameron Ridle updates the show on the police-related deaths that happened in Indianapolis, Indiana.  The city experienced three police-related deaths within a span of nine hours.

Sean Reed is the most popular story of a police officer firing shots at him after having a high-speed chase.  The incident was captured on Facebook Live.

Pregnant 23-year-old Ashlynn Lisby was hit and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer’s car and 19-year-old McHale Rose fired at police and they fired back killing him.

Listen to the clip for the current state of the city.

Close