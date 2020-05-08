CLOSE
Front Page News: Donald Trump’s Valet Tested Positive For Coronavirus [WATCH]

In today’s front-page news President Donald Trump’s valet has tested positive for coronavirus.  White House staff members will begin testing for the virus. Meanwhile one and every five Americans are currently out of work due to COVID-19.

Indianapolis police officer has shot and killed Sean Reed while on Facebook live.  The killers George and Travis McMichael have been arrested for murder in the case of Ahmaud Arbery.  

 

