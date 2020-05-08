CLOSE
Entertainment News
Princess Love Has Officially Filed For Divorce From Ray J

After four years of marriage, Princess Love has filed for divorce from Ray J.

“Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star has publically talked about their disagreements and encounters that have led to the couple’s separation.  Last year Princess Love shared the situation where Ray J allegedly left her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas and proceeded to block her on social media.

TMZ reported that the couple has been living separately since February and even after the birth of their new son in January and Ray J trying to make up with her for Valentine’s Day, it wasn’t enough to save the marriage.

Epik 🧡

The couple got married in August 2016. 

Close