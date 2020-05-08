JoJo Talks ‘Good To Know’, Her Addictive Personality, Tells us What she REALLY Likes In Bed + More

05.08.20
Grammy Winning Singer JoJo jumped in the Lemonade Stand to talk about her highly anticipated album “Good To Know” after a 4 year hiatus from music. JoJo left it ALL at the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry. She talked about what artists should look for in contracts after her previous battles with Labels and OF COURSE She sang a little bit off the album. Plus things got awkward as her aunt crashed the IG live once she started talking about her sex life… Two words… “AUNT CONNIE!” See it all for yourself in the full interview below plus check out her new music video with Tory Lanez on their song “Comeback”

 

 

 

Close