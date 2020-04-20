CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Thank You: Rashonda

Rashonda Sturdivant, RN - over 2 years - Atrium Health-CMC Main in Charlotte, NC

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We want to take this time to thank you, Rashonda, an RN for over 2 years in Charlotte, NC.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Trending Now:

Doctor Treating Covid-19 Patients Uses Viral Dance Videos On TikTok To Make People Smile

Yes, You Still Have To Get Your Car Inspected During The Pandemic

Social Distancing Skincare: 5 Clay Face Masks To Whip Your Face Into Shape

Hot Spot: Young Jeezy Shares His Initial Proposal Idea For Jeannie Mai [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO GO BACK TO THE FOXY 107.1/104.3 HOMEPAGE

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 4 hours ago
05.11.20
8 items
Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With…
 6 hours ago
05.11.20
Eniko Hart Announces She Is Expecting A Baby…
 8 hours ago
05.11.20
Vanessa Bryant Suing LA Sheriff’s Department Over Sharing…
 9 hours ago
05.11.20
Rest In Peace: Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies…
 9 hours ago
05.11.20
Erykah Badu And Jill Scott’s VERZUZ Battle Left…
 11 hours ago
05.11.20
Trouble In Calabasas? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West…
 12 hours ago
05.11.20
12 items
Little Richard Dead: Founding Father Of Rock Passes…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
11 items
Music Icon & Rock & Roll Founding Father…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
10 items
#FruitSnackChallenge Is Showing Parents If Their Children REALLY…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
18 items
Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
Andre Harrell Dead: Hip-Hop Legend Passes Away at…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 8
Roy Of Siegfried & Roy Dead At 75…
 3 days ago
05.08.20
News Reporter Cameron Ridle Speaks On Indianapolis Police…
 3 days ago
05.08.20
Close