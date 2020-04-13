CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Thank You: Deonne

Deonne Evans - LPN at the Women’s Clinic at UNC Chapel Hill - . She’s been nursing over 10 years

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We want to take this time to thank you, Deonne, an LPN at the Women’s Clinic at UNC-Chapel Hill. She’s been nursing over 10 years Raleigh.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Trending Now:

Doctor Treating Covid-19 Patients Uses Viral Dance Videos On TikTok To Make People Smile

Yes, You Still Have To Get Your Car Inspected During The Pandemic

Social Distancing Skincare: 5 Clay Face Masks To Whip Your Face Into Shape

Hot Spot: Young Jeezy Shares His Initial Proposal Idea For Jeannie Mai [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO GO BACK TO THE FOXY 107.1/104.3 HOMEPAGE

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
12 items
Little Richard Dead: Founding Father Of Rock Passes…
 1 day ago
05.09.20
11 items
Music Icon & Rock & Roll Founding Father…
 1 day ago
05.09.20
10 items
#FruitSnackChallenge Is Showing Parents If Their Children REALLY…
 1 day ago
05.09.20
18 items
Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
Andre Harrell Dead: Hip-Hop Legend Passes Away at…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 8
Roy Of Siegfried & Roy Dead At 75…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
News Reporter Cameron Ridle Speaks On Indianapolis Police…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Front Page News: Donald Trump’s Valet Tested Positive…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
9 Ways To Recharge Your Mind While In…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Princess Love Has Officially Filed For Divorce From…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Lamplighters African Dance
Check Out This Online African Dance Class From…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
HBO Insecure Block Party
Yvonne Orji Of “Insecure” Is Taking Her Comedy…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Close