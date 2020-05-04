CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cuteness Overload: Chris Brown’s Baby Boy Aeko In A Daze [Video]

Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Chris Brown’s newest addition to the family Aeko Brown is the most adorable baby! Breezy posted a video on his Instagram story catching a candid moment of his son in a daze. The cuteness meter has officially just broken.

On a serious note, Aeko Brown summed up how we all feel during this quarantine.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Related: Trey Songz Reveals His Sons Mother, Dave East Baby Mama’s Sister?

Related: Every Adonis Graham Photo On The Internet!

Cuteness Overload: Chris Brown’s Baby Boy Aeko In A Daze [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Short Ribs Cooking With Karen Clark
Quarantine Cooking: Chrissy Teigen’s Braised Short Ribs
 6 hours ago
05.04.20
20 items
Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan…
 6 hours ago
05.04.20
Cuteness Overload: Chris Brown’s Baby Boy Aeko In…
 6 hours ago
05.04.20
Booty Don’t Lie?!: Jennifer Lopez Teaching Shakira How…
 7 hours ago
05.04.20
LOL: Model Twerks On DJ Khaled’s Live &…
 7 hours ago
05.04.20
See How Many COVID-19 Cases Are In Your…
 7 hours ago
05.04.20
Art od Cool 2019
Get Ready For The Next “Verzuz” Battle Is…
 2 days ago
05.02.20
Beauty App Cherie Gives Small Businesses Like LABeautyologist…
 3 days ago
05.01.20
Strip Club Shut Down After Opening Back Up…
 3 days ago
05.01.20
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Cast Of The “Fresh Prince” Reunites And Remembers…
 3 days ago
05.01.20
14 items
Gianna Bryant Would’ve Been 14 Today [Photos]
 3 days ago
05.01.20
Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare…
 4 days ago
04.30.20
Say What? Georgia No Longer Has Driving Test…
 4 days ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 4 days ago
04.30.20
Close