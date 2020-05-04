This woman must’ve mistaken DJ Khaled’s Instagram Live with Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio. DJ Khaled chose to go on Instagram live and was showing some #fanluv where he went live with one of his fans and it got real very quick. The young lady proceeded to start twerking and DJ Khaled tried his hardest to talk her out of the behavior but hot girl summer is NOT canceled!
MAKE SURE YOU’RE ALWAYS LISTENING TO FOXY 107.1/104.3
Related: Dem Cakes! Nicki Minaj Sets The Ultimate Thirst Trap
Related: Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCE With This Thirst Trap On The ‘Gram
Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]
LOL: Model Twerks On DJ Khaled’s Live & He Freezes Up [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com