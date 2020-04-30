Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson of Minnie’s Pantry in Dallas, Texas discusses how COVID-19 is making food insecurity and hunger a growing issue and what food pantries across the nation are doing to help.

She mentions her story of how she used to get food from a pantry as well and named her business after her late mother.

Listen to see how you can help people and pantries around you.

Here's How You Can Help Food Pantries During The COVID-19 Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

