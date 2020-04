A Henderson gas station employee was injured after his car crashed into a gas pump at the Shell station off Ruin Creek Rd. overnight.

The driver, an employee of the station, was taken to a local burn center for injuries to his foot.

The damage was extensive. A sign melted off the building, and the gas pump was completely charred.

Read more at source: WRAL.com

Crash Causes Gas Station Explosion In Henderson was originally published on thelightnc.com

Melissa Wade

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: