Your List Of Upcoming Food Distribution Dates And Sites

Thank You to all of the churches and organizations who are giving to those in need during this pandemic. Check out a list of times and locations for this weeks donations:

(4/28 – 5/2)

TUESDAY’S AND THURSDAYS 11:30AM – 1:30PM – THE GRACE CHURCH OF DURHAM 1417 COLE MILL RD. DURHAM, 27705

WEDNESDAY’S – VPF COMMUNITY MEAL SUPPORT – WED. 4 – 5PM AT VICTORIOUS PRAISE FELLOWSHIP – 2116 PAGE RD. DURHAM, NC (4/29 – LITTLE CAESAR PIZZA PIE)

FREE GROCERY THIS WED – APRIL 29 TH AT 6PM… ONE LOVE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – 1315 HORTON RD. DURHAM, NC 27704 (FIRST COME FIRST SERVE)

FRIDAY – MAY 1 ST . 3PM FOOD DISTRIBTION WITH MIDWAY AREA CHURCHES ASSOCIATION WILL HAVE FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT MT. ZION CHURCH – 9030 HARNETT-DUNN HWY IN DUNN, NC 28334 (WITH FOOD BANK)

SAT MAY 2 ND – FOOD DONATION FOR COMMUNITY – 11AM – 1PM AT THE REDEEMED CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF GOD, VICTORY TEMPLE – 8470 GARVEY DR. – RALEIGH, NC 27616

SAT MAY 2 ND … 9 AM – FIRST BAPTIST CHRUCH AND SAINT AMBORSE CHRUCH – COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT 813 DARBY ST. IN RALEIGH, NC

SAT MAY 2ND – 10AM – 11AM. JESUS CITY CHURCH LOCATED AT 2609 NORTH DUKE ST. BUILDING 800 IN DURHAM, 27704… will host a food distribution on Saturday May 2 nd from 10am – 11am at the church. They will be giving out 70 food produce bags to families "drop and go" on a fist come, first serve basis.

MAY 9TH – FOOD DISTRIBUTION – 9AM AT AVERSBORO RD. CHILD CARE CENTER – 1701 AVERSBORO RD. GARNER, NC 27529 (WITH THE FOOD BANK OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN NC) HAVE VEHICLE CLEARED SO VOLUNTEERS CAN PLACE FOOD IN CARS.

