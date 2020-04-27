CLOSE
Report: Meet Hip-Hop’s Second Billionaire, Kanye West

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

It finally happened for Kanye West.

The 42-year-old sneaker mogul, occasional rapper, producer, guest speaker at megachurches, and guy who you probably don’t agree with in terms of political videos across the country just crossed over the threshold for billionaire status according to Forbes.

In a new profile by Zack O’Malley Greenburg, Yeezy not only shared his financial records but was adamant to prove that the annual Forbes list highlighting the wealth of musicians had suspiciously left the true nature of West’s wealth to the side, ballparking his Yeezy empire along with various other projects and deals at $890 million.

But his stake in Yeezy and Adidas pushed him over the ten-figure mark to the point where his net worth is reportedly at $1.3 billion, $300 million more than his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner. Now, whether or not that means he’s richer than his “brother” Jay-Z? We’ll have to wait until Forbes does more calculations to reveal that.

Close