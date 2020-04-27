CLOSE
Sorry To Bother You’s Jermaine Fowler Competes in RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Rupaul’s Drag Race is now in its 12th season and the fandom continues to grow. Back in 2017, SNL showed their love for the show in their “Auto Shop” skit with a pretty hilarious lip sync battle…

Now VH1 will air a 4 part series “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” where a few of your favorite male celebrities get glamed up in drag. On the first episode; Jordan Connor from Riverdale, Jermaine Fowler, stand up comedian from the film “Sorry To Bother You” and Nico Tortorella from Younger, compete against each other in a “Quick Drag” challenge, runway look and a lip sync battle.

Bob the Drag Queen, season 8 winner, Monet X Change, All Stars 4 Winner, and Trixie Mattel, All Stars 3 Winner serve as mentors to the celebrities in this first episode because “the only way to learn drag is from a drag queen”. 

Themes of acceptance, confidence and inclusion are displayed throughout the series. Jermaine Fowler, known for his complement fight scene in “Sorry To Bother You”, shares that his mother passed a year ago and was a lesbian so he did this show in her honor. Eventhough he didn’t win, his charity of choice, RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline received $10,000. Catch new episodes Friday nights after a new episode of season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1 at 8pm. 

 

