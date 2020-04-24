CLOSE
A Few Radio One Midday Personalities Did The #DontRushChallenge! Check It Out!

Autumn Joi

Victoria

The #DontRushChallenge has taken over social media while folks are home quarantined and keeping each other entertained. This challenge started as a #TikTok movement that shows a video of you in the beginning as your normal self, no makeup with plain clothes that others aren’t used to seeing you wear. Then, the video switches to a more glammed up version of yourself showing off how well you clean up!

This challenge has inspired many versions including black fathers, healthcare workers and now your beautiful midday loves that flood our airwaves. Your favorite, Autumn-Joi Live (@autumnjoilive) opened the video and throughout the series you see our many different personalities. This video also includes the beautiful Paris Nicole (@paris_nicole), Karen Clark of 107.1 (@karenclark) , @persianicole , @keishanicole and @radioonelife.

Here is a link to view the video below! Hope you enjoy!

#Dontrushchallenge

 

 

 

