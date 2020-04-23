CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Tiffany Haddish & Common Go On A Virtual Date [Video]

Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Tiffany Haddish & Common have been rumored to be seeing each other for quite some time now. The two stars have been in quarantine away from each other so they decided to go on a virtual date via Bumble Dating App. Haddish talked about her preparation for the virtual date on an IG caption saying, “I wore the black dress (drawers optional) for my @bumble virtual date with @common this weekend. He sent me flowers, we ordered food, and we talked into the night. Sending you love at home. Now get on @bumble and find yourself someone worth looking cute for! #bumblePartner.”

We ain’t mad atcha girl get some facetime with your boo!

 

Related: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

 

 

Tiffany Haddish & Common Go On A Virtual Date [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The…
 1 hour ago
04.23.20
5 items
Meet The Mother Of Trey Songz 1-Year-Old Son…
 2 hours ago
04.23.20
Tiffany Haddish & Common Go On A Virtual…
 3 hours ago
04.23.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 17 hours ago
04.22.20
Russell Wilson Annoyed With Ciara Filing Her Nails…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Beauty Sales To Take Advantage Of…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Serving Sustainable Shea Butter…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
More Surplus Chickens For Sale
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Unpopular Opinion: ‘Black AF’ Is Flawed AF, But…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Netflix’s Newest Hit Series ‘Too Hot to Handle’…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Atlanta Mayor “At A Loss” With Governor Reopening…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
Apollonia Goes Off On Shelia E For ‘Lies’…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
Close