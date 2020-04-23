R&B Goddess Mya Talks New Music, Creating During Quarantine, & Self Care

Radio One Exclusive
| 04.23.20
Dismiss
Pride Parade With Mya

Source: C.McGraw/ Victoria Said It / C.McGraw/ Victoria Said It-WFUN/WHHL

R&B singer Maya checked into the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva on the day of her latest single release. On 4/20  Mya dropped “You got me” on the famed smokers holiday…But as she tells the Quick Silva show, that’s a tradition of hers… She typically drops music around 4/20 or Valentine’s singer. Responsible for some of our favorite 90’s hits, Mya isn’t letting the quarantine stop her hustle. The “My love is like wo” singer talked about keeping a routine amid the Coronavirus and keeping her productivity at an all time high. Watch the full interview below:

R&B Goddess Mya Talks New Music, Creating During Quarantine, & Self Care  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The…
 1 hour ago
04.23.20
5 items
Meet The Mother Of Trey Songz 1-Year-Old Son…
 2 hours ago
04.23.20
Tiffany Haddish & Common Go On A Virtual…
 3 hours ago
04.23.20
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 16 hours ago
04.22.20
Russell Wilson Annoyed With Ciara Filing Her Nails…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Beauty Sales To Take Advantage Of…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Serving Sustainable Shea Butter…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
More Surplus Chickens For Sale
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Unpopular Opinion: ‘Black AF’ Is Flawed AF, But…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Netflix’s Newest Hit Series ‘Too Hot to Handle’…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Atlanta Mayor “At A Loss” With Governor Reopening…
 1 day ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
Apollonia Goes Off On Shelia E For ‘Lies’…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
Close