Musiq Soulchild Reveals Discoveries About Himself During Quarantine [Exclusive Video]

Musiq Soulchild talked with Rashan Ali during Ryan Cameron Uncensored and reveal some discoveries his been learning about himself during quarantine from the COVID-19 virus. He talked about giving up on music and losing inspiration in his craft and how he dug himself from the bottom. Check out the interview below
