Where’s Your Stimulus Money?!

Local
| 04.20.20
Dismiss
Inside a woman heart

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

Didn’t receive your stimulus money yet?  CPA, MBA, Faith Bynum gives vital information of where your money may be if you expected it to hit your bank account this week and haven’t seen it.

Millions of Americans received their stimulus checks this week if they filed their tax return by direct deposit… however some still haven’t seen the money.  CPA Faith Bynum tells us why and what we can do about it.

ALSO… the tax deadline was Wednesday and we have been given an extension without penalty, however many in NC can still be penalized… Here’s Why.

Faith Bynum, CPA, MBA

Faith Bynum is the Principal of the accounting firm, Faith Bynum, CPA, PC.  She attended North Carolina Central University, where she earned her Bachelors of Business

Administration with a concentration in accounting degree. While at NCCU, Faith pledged the Alpha Chi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

In December of 2009, she earned her Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting degree from Baker College. In November 2012, she became a North Carolina

licensed Certified Public Accountant. Soon after, she started her practice. Faith’s passion to educate people in finances and entrepreneurship has positioned her to be sought after on various speaking platforms. She also wrote a book entitled, “Build Faith in Your Business”, as a simple guide for people to understand the beginning stages of starting a business. Faith is a native of Durham, NC. She enjoys being a mother to her 13-year-old daughter. She has a passion for community and education. Faith yearns to always help others grow and develop

their life-long passion and purpose.

Faith Bynum, CPA PC

@faithbynumcpapc

Where’s Your Stimulus Money?!  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Skin Glow Up: 5 Sheet Masks That Will…
 9 hours ago
04.20.20
Where’s Your Stimulus Money?!
 11 hours ago
04.20.20
Kelly Rowland Returns With Her Sexy New Single,…
 12 hours ago
04.20.20
19 items
Somehow Toni Braxton Won The Teddy Riley-Babyface Instagram…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
First Lady Michelle Obama Holds Event At White House With College-Bound Students
Your Kids Can Read Along With Michelle Obama
 2 days ago
04.18.20
Kenyans To Receive Hennessy in COVID-19 Care Packages
 3 days ago
04.17.20
This Is How Jordyn Woods Looks During Her…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
I Love Serving Curves In Lucky Brand’s Extended…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Flip Or Flop Fort Worth
Here’s Your Chance To Be On An HGTV…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia & 9th Wonder Participate In…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
10 items
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live, “I…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Jay Mazini Gives $40,000 To Checkers Employees During…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Angela Benton of Streamlytics Discusses Contact Tracing &…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Close