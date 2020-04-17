Chadwick Boseman’s Shocking New Look Has Everyone Concerned, Here’s A Reminder That He’s Still Fine 

Over the last couple of years, Chadwick Boseman has managed to turn himself into a Black Cultural Icon. We loved him as James Brown in the iconic biopic Get On Up. Then he warmed our hearts again as Jackie Robinson in 42.

But Boseman truly became a staple in the Black Community, film industry and for movie lovers across the globe after playing T’Challa, the King of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Besides a few red carpets here and there, Chadwick has stayed off the radar and buried in work over the last couple of years. So fans were shocked to see their king’s new SHOCKINGLY slim stature and sunken face when shared a recent video of himself to Instagram on Wednesday.

“I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country. We know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Shouts out to Chadwick for popping out for such a great cause.But all folks could talk about was how….different he looked.

https://twitter.com/DeevineDestiny/status/1250614713781817344

“Chadwick Boseman will now ave de stwength uf de Bleck Pentha striped ah way” pic.twitter.com/hsslScNaN7 — Cartoons & Cereal (@TrilFalco) April 16, 2020

How everybody is treating Chadwick Boseman after seeing how skinny he looks #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/v01rdEcEhu — Anthony Bassey (@abasseyisd) April 16, 2020

But let’s not forget he was once deemed the finest Super Hero to grace to the big screen.

Chadwick Boseman is pure real-life royalty at this point, and I’m totally fine with that. pic.twitter.com/AvOvezW9k9 — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) May 8, 2018

So don’t sleep on our King. You never know which huge film role he’s preparing for now.

Check out some Chadwick’s finest moments below.

