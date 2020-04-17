CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Angela Benton of Streamlytics Discusses Contact Tracing & Keeping Ownership Of Personal Data [WATCH]

 

Angela Benton is a pioneer of diversity in the technology industry. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Streamlytics, she brings transparency to what people are streaming while helping consumers own their data in the process.

Today she discussed the importance of being aware of contact tracing and how it can affect the black community.
Apple and Google announced plans for a mobile contact tracing app that could help slow the spread of COVID-19 which means they can share your location or health data from your phone.
Listen to get more detail on contact tracing.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Angela Benton of Streamlytics Discusses Contact Tracing & Keeping Ownership Of Personal Data [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia & 9th Wonder Participate In…
 1 min ago
04.17.20
10 items
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live, “I…
 1 hour ago
04.17.20
Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who…
 1 hour ago
04.17.20
Jay Mazini Gives $40,000 To Checkers Employees During…
 1 hour ago
04.17.20
Angela Benton of Streamlytics Discusses Contact Tracing &…
 2 hours ago
04.17.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Shocking New Look Has Everyone Concerned,…
 2 hours ago
04.17.20
The Flossy Posse Is Back With Queen Latifah…
 3 hours ago
04.17.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake
 3 hours ago
04.17.20
Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
‘ Working Mom ‘ National Immunization Month
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Corona Cancellations: These Highly Anticipated Films Have Been…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Makeup Guru Patrick Starrr Gives Us Tips And…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Money Matters: How To Improve Your Finances From…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Man Waiting For Stimulus Payment Finds $8.2M In…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Close