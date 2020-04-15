CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Answers Your COVID-19 Questions [VIDEO]

With daily changes to the pandemic, everyone is doing their best to stay educated on COVID-19.

Dr. Collier answers all the questions you have concerning the virus and reiterates safety practices.

Listen as the health care answers your questions like is it safe to smoke, how to adapt with your family and more.

 

