' Working Mom ' National Immunization Month

| 04.16.20
California Flu Deaths Rise Sharply In January

Pediatrician Dr. Maxine Murray joined Melissa today to give us important information on immunizations for our children.

 

Dr Murray has been a pediatrician for over 30 years, working with kids.  She currently practices as part of Duke at Regional Pediatrics – North Durham.

Dr. Murray…

I am a physician trained in allopathic medicine with a growing interest in natural remedies that are safe for children. I would like to provide parents and patients with options that will stimulate the vital force of the body to heal itself without side effects. I enjoyed discovering old and new methods to achieve this goal. My hobbies are power walking, riding my stationary bike, and watching Lifetime movies that allow women to be the heroine. I enjoy going to the movies. My family is my heart, and they allow me to fulfill my goals.

Close