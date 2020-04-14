CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced they were growing their family earlier this year while on vacation.

Since coronavirus has everything on hold, they took to Instagram to have a quarantine-style gender reveal.  Ciara asked the family if they expected a boy or girl, and Russell made the comment that she already knew what he wanted, which we can imply to be a boy.

Congratulations to the couple on their new baby boy, watch their video below.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cuteness Overload: All The Adorable Pictures Of Russell Wilson & Ciara’s Daughter Sienna [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Cuteness Overload: All The Adorable Pictures Of Russell Wilson & Ciara’s Daughter Sienna [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cuteness Overload: All The Adorable Pictures Of Russell Wilson & Ciara’s Daughter Sienna [PHOTOS]

Cuteness Overload: All The Adorable Pictures Of Russell Wilson & Ciara’s Daughter Sienna [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_119553" align="alignnone" width="742"] Source: Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] Two years ago, Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara welcomed their baby girl, Sienna. With her beautiful smile and personality we can’t help but to fall in love with her!

Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Former President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden For…
 2 hours ago
04.14.20
10 items
No Shave Social Distancing: How Scruffy Is Your…
 2 hours ago
04.14.20
CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
Smoking Marijuana Could Give You Complications If You…
 5 hours ago
04.14.20
20 items
So…Diddy Liked Draya’s Twerking But Not Lizzo’s? Interesting…
 6 hours ago
04.14.20
Need A Quarantine Escape? Saturn, Jupiter & Mars…
 6 hours ago
04.14.20
A Frozen Margarita With An Empty Glass Behind And Slices Of Limes For A Garnish
A Momma To-Be Mocktail Frozen Margarita Recipe For…
 23 hours ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson Killed In Car Crash…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
10 items
Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Easter With Her Adorable Children…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Cops Tackle Man Off The Bus For Not…
 2 days ago
04.13.20
Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout…
 4 days ago
04.10.20
Get That Super Glow! How & Why To…
 4 days ago
04.10.20
Close