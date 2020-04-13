CLOSE
Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie, Dies After Battle With COVID-19

COVID-19 struck the basketball world one month ago today and now, it has tragically affected one of the league’s best young players. Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns‘ mother, Jacqueline Towns has passed away.

Jacqueline was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and was placed in a medically induced coma. The NBA star urged fans as well as the community as a whole to take the virus seriously and pray for his mother.

The Timberwolves released a statement on Monday, announcing Jacqueline’s transition.

Karl-Anthony’s father, Karl Towns was also diagnosed with COVID-19 but has recovered from the virus. Thoughts and prayers to the Towns family.

Close