Applications Sought for Durham City Council Ward 3 Vacancy

The Durham City Council is now accepting applications to fill the Ward 3 Council Seat for the unexpired term of former City Council Member Vernetta Alston, who has resigned to accept an appointment to the North Carolina House of Representatives to complete the term of the late Representative MaryAnn Black.
Candidates for the position must:
· Be at least 21 years of age.
· Live within the corporate city limits of Durham.
· Reside in Ward 3 of the City of Durham.
· Be a registered voter with the Durham County Board of Elections.
· Be current on City and County taxes at the time of their application submission.
The person selected for this position will be asked to serve until November 2021, which is when the Ward 3 term expires.
The deadline to receive completed applications and questionnaires is Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. Completed application packets will be accepted in the following three ways:
· By email at City.Clerk@DurhamNC.gov.
· By U.S. Mail to the City Clerk’s Office, 101 City Hall Plaza, Second Floor, Durham, N.C. 27701. The packet must be postmarked by the deadline.
· By fax at (919) 560-4835.
Since City Hall is closed to the public due to COVID-19, completed application packets cannot be accepted in person at the City Clerk’s Office.
The vacancy notice, application, and questionnaire may now be accessed in English and Spanish at https://durhamnc.gov/4030/Ward-3-Vacancy-Application.
For additional information about this application process, contact the City Clerk’s Office by phone at (919) 560-4166 or by email at City.Clerk@DurhamNC.gov, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
So...Diddy Liked Draya's Twerking But Not Lizzo's? Interesting...
So...Diddy Liked Draya's Twerking But Not Lizzo's? Interesting...
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark