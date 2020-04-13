CLOSE
Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson Killed In Car Crash on Easter Sunday

JERRY HOLT ¬•jgholt@startribune.com 7/20/2006 Montgomery Alabama profile on Vikings 2nd round pick----- Tarvaris Jackson Minnesota Vikings 2nd round quarterback from Alabama State.

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, died late Sunday night after a car crash in Alabama, where he grew up.

According to local police, Jackson’s car hit a tree just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. The impact caused the car to overturn. No one else was hurt.

First responders rushed Jackson to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 36-year-old is known for famously backing up Russell Wilson in Super Bowl XLVIII for the Seattle Seahawks. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Most recently, Jackson was working for the Tennessee State football team as a quarterback coach.

See photos of the wreck HERE.

Source: TMZ

