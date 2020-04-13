CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Corona-Coins: Blac Chyna Offering $250 Follow Backs & $900 FaceTime Sessions

With unemployment rates higher than it has ever been, people behind on their mortgages, and brands not dishing out tons of money for celebrities to post on social media, it’s a tough time for everybody. The coronavirus is pushing people to get creative with their hustle and find new ways to bring income in their household including the estimated 170,000 people a day turning to OnlyFans to get the bills paid.

Blac Chyna, however, is switching it up a bit and selling clout like the liquid gold that it is. 

The social media maven has started selling follow backs on her website for an impressive $250. To many, this might seem insane or they might think she won’t sell any, but keep in mind how celebrity culture works and people will do anything for one tiny drop of clout. Many ambitious people will think they can pay the $250 get the follow back and then shoot their shot, regardless of whether or not its a personal or professional shot–which might be worth the $250 on its own.

Chyna is also offering FaceTime calls for a whopping $950, which is a pretty good deal considering how much people pay for simple shoutouts on Cameo’s official website. The margin for error with FaceTiming fans is huge, but without risk, there is no reward, right? You can even get a payment plan for the video call for $237 a month.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Corona-Coins: Blac Chyna Offering $250 Follow Backs & $900 FaceTime Sessions  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

