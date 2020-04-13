300 Workers At Smithfield Foods Test Positive For Coronavirus

Smithfield Foods, one of the largest pork producing plants in the country, will temporarily be shut down after 300 workers test positive for the coronavirus.
Black Twitter Rocked Their Virtual Sunday Best For Lifetime's Clark Sisters Biopic
22 photos Launch gallery
Black Twitter Rocked Their Virtual Sunday Best For Lifetime's Clark Sisters Biopic
1.1 of 22
2.2 of 22
3.3 of 22
4.4 of 22
5.5 of 22
6.6 of 22
7.7 of 22
8.8 of 22
9.9 of 22
10.10 of 22
11.11 of 22
12.12 of 22
13.13 of 22
14.14 of 22
15.15 of 22
16.16 of 22
17.17 of 22
18.18 of 22
19.19 of 22
20.20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22.22 of 22
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark