Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family Were Diagnosed With COVID-19

2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

On his 62nd birthday, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds made a shocking revelation – he and his family were infected with COVID-19.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

The legendary singer/songwriter did not give an immediate timetable to his diagnosis but did say that he and his family no longer positive for the virus which has ravaged the world.  “I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

He urged everyone to “stay home” and “stay safe” but not without also sharing some positive news. Music fans were anticipating his Instagram Live battle with fellow legendary producer/singer/songwriter Teddy Riley as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘ VERZUZ series.

“Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world,” he added, accepting the invitation for a new date and time: April 18th.

Get well soon, Babyface!

