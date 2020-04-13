CLOSE
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And Book “Mind Over Weight” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Dr. Ian Smith comes to the show and shares ways to eat healthier while in quarantine by doing food substitutions.  We all have cravings but don’t want to gain weight while on lockdown so he lists some ideas on how to feed those sweet and salty cravings.

He also shares his newest book, “Mind Over Weight” that goes more into the depth of eating habits. Be sure to also check his Instagram for at-home workout ideas.

 

