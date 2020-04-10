Get That Super Glow! How & Why To Add Serums To Your Skincare Routine

Hello Beautiful Staff

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to get your skincare routine in shape, now is a great time to get down to business. Since you have to take all beauty matters into your own hands until social distancing is no more, it doesn’t hurt to pay extra attention to your skin. And we have the perfect skincare product in mind, a face serum.

While most people look at anything outside out facial cleanser, moisturizers and toners as unnecessary, face serums play a key role in keeping your skin healthy and balanced.

Face serums are lightweight serums that work to penetrate deeper into the skin to help improve its texture, increase moisture levels and can give your skin a firmer, more youthful appearance. A standout skincare product, face serums can help tackle a wide variety of skincare concerns to improve the overall look of your skin.

So, you know all the basics on face serum but how do you use it in your skincare routine? When it comes to skincare, it’s best to use products from thick to thickest consistencies in your regimen to maximize their benefits.

For example, a simple skincare routine may consist of a facial cleanser, toner, face serum, face moisturizer and sunscreen. For a nighttime routine, you can switch things up with a facial cleanser, exfoliant, toner, retinol, toner, face serum or elixir, eye cream and a moisturizer. You pretty much get the idea?

And if you’re wondering which face serums are best for your skin type, we have all the tea on that as well. Keep reading to find the right face serum for you.

1.Normal Skin Face Serum-Folie Apothecary Prickly Pear Face Serum

Normal skin types pretty much can use any moisturizing face serum they please. One must-have favorite for Black skin is the Folie Apothecary Prickly Pear Face Serum ($40.00, etsy.com). Formulated with pear oil, argan oil, lavender oil, frankincense oil, blue tansy oil and helucrysum oil, this product works to hydrate, soothe and protect skin from aging.

2. Mature Skin Serum- Face by Camille Rose Youth Burst Age Reversing Night Serum

Mature skin needs a face serum that can restore moisture, boost collagen production and protect skin from sun damage. This is where the Face by Camille Rose Youth Burst Age Reversing Night Serum ($18.00, camillerose.com) comes into play. Formulated with ceramide-3 and baikal skullcap plant extracts, skin is renewed, refreshed and protected.

3. Oily Skin Serum- Urban Skin Rx HydraFirm + Brightening Serum

Oily skin needs moisture, despite its battle with excess oils. If skin realizes that there is a lack of moisture, it starts to produce even more oils, which can lead to an overly shiny complexion. Thanks to the Urban Skin Rx HydraFirm + Brightening Serum ($58.00, urbanskinrx.com) you can provide your skin with moisture, firm and brighten skin all in one.

4.Dry Skin Serum- Epara Skincare Hydrating Serum

Dry skin needs all the moisture it can get. And while moisture may seem to come and go, the rough serum can help to restore balance. The Epara Skincare Luxury Serum ($223.00, eparaskincare.com) is formulated with natural ingredients to give your skin hydration that it needs without any harsh chemicals. While this serum is a definite splurge, a little goes a long way and the results are worth it.

So BEAUTIES: Are you ready to get that serum poppin? Let us know which are your favorites.

