Need Help Finding Food For Your Child?

Do you need help finding meals for your child? Text FOODNC to 877-877. After you enter your address, you will get a text back with the location and serving times of nearby sites offering free meals for children ages 18 and younger. Sites are set up across NC.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3105379" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] Dej Loaf hit the music scene a few years ago with hits like, "Try me," and "In Living Color." Although music is her claim to fame, the Detroit rapper proves that she is more than just her lyrical talent. Dej Loaf has a face like none other. I mean, this girl is flawless. She started her career with an androgynous style and slowly began to morph into to the woman who wore heels and a low-cut blouse on the red carpet. As her style evolved and Dej grew as an artist, designers added her to their roster as a model to their runway shows. Her walk has been featured in the Kia Style 360 show. Besides her music, fashion, and beauty, Dej Loaf is known for her bold hair styles. There's not a wig she's not afraid to wear, no matter how over the top it may be. She is every hairstylists' dream client. From fishbowl cuts to structured braids, Dej Loaf has done it all. In honor of her 29th birthday (4/8), we're highlight 10 of Dej Loaf's boldest hairdos.

 

