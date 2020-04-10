Need Help Finding Food For Your Child?

Do you need help finding meals for your child? Text FOODNC to 877-877. After you enter your address, you will get a text back with the location and serving times of nearby sites offering free meals for children ages 18 and younger. Sites are set up across NC.
Happy Birthday Dej Loaf! Here Are 10 Of Her Boldest Hairstyles
10 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Dej Loaf! Here Are 10 Of Her Boldest Hairstyles
1. DEJ LOAF ON THE SET OF MUSIC CHOICE, 2016Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. DEJ LOAF VISITS SIRIUS XM, 2017Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. DEF LOAF AT THE ROC NATION PRE-GRAMMY BRUNCH, 2018Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE GYPSY SPORT SHOW, 2016Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. DEJ LOAF AT THE KIA STYLE360 ROW A SEAT 4 COLLECTION SHOW, 2017Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE CHROMAT SHOW, 2017Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. DEJ LOAF AT THE BET AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. DEJ LOAF AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE BOLNDS SHOW, 2017Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. DEJ LOAF AT THE COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark