Chynna Rogers Dies At 25

Rapper from Philadelphia Chynna Rogers dies at the age of 25. The tragic news was confirmed by her family through management saying, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed”.

The reasoning behind her death is still unclear but it is rumored by an apparent overdose. Philly bred rapper & model started her career at the age of 14 where she was modeling for Ford Models. The A$AP Mob took a likening to her music and she continued to drop projects. Rogers will be missed but will forever live on through her music.

 

Our deepest condolences to her friends and family.

 

