Rapper and Actor Rotimi called into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to dish on his life current quarantine and post Power. The actor most popularly known as “Dre” in Stars Hit show “Power.” Rotimi shared his latest role in the “Coming to America” sequel and what his role will be in the highly anticipated sequel. As a creative he realizes the strain that the current pandemic is putting on everyone in a tough spot, so he’s using his platform to help.

If you’re Intestered in working with Rotimi email him at “Rotimi@empi.re” to submit your work. To hear more about what he’s doing plus his latest musical project listen to the interview below.

Power Star Rotimi Talks Helping Creatives During Pandemic, New Music & His Latest Role was originally published on kysdc.com

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

