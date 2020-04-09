CLOSE
Kevin Hart Partners With Beyond Burgers To Aid Hospital Staff During CoronaVirus Pandemic

Kevin Hart just announced he is teaming up with Beyond Burgers to provide meals to Northridge Hospital Medical Center in California. The very hospital that helped nurse him back to health after his brush with death during a car accident last year.

He took to instagram to announce his generous deed!

“I want to give a shoutout to my partners in crime over there at Beyond Meat. You guys are unbelievable. Feeding over a million people right now, through these crazy times. It’s a must. I love that you stepped up and I want to do my part as your partner. I want to step up as well I will be sending meals today and tomorrow to North ridge hospital.

Kevin Hart Partners With Beyond Burgers To Aid Hospital Staff During CoronaVirus Pandemic  was originally published on kysdc.com

