In 2018, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson signed a multi-series deal with the premium network, and next up for the rapper- turned- executive producer is the drama series, titled, “Black Mafia Family.”

50 Cent Gets The Greenlight From Starz To Produce TV Series "Black Mafia Family!"

