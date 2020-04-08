CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Coronavirus Updates: Vitamins You Should Take To Boost Your Immune System [WATCH]

 

Dr. Collier gives an education lesson on which vitamins we should take right now to boost our immune system.

Taking vitamins has many benefits to fight viruses like protecting you during coronavirus.

A couple of vitamins to have on hand are vitamin D and fish oil.  If you are an essential worker and are not working from home, taking vitamins should be a priority.

Listen to Dr. Collier’s breakdown on the best vitamins to have in your home.

